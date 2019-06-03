Ex-Miami school board member, 81, shoots at police in chase

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say an 81-year-old former Miami-Dade educator and school board member shot at officers during a chase, before crashing his car.

Citing a Pembroke Pines police release, The Miami Herald reports Solomon Stinson faces charges in a series of events Sunday that began with him pointing a gun at a woman in Miramar.

Later, police say Stinson shot at a man's car after an argument in a mall parking lot and then followed and fired at another driver.

During an ensuing chase, police say Stinson shot at officers, who returned fire. Police say he was "unwilling to surrender" after crashing, and they used a weapon to take him into custody.

He was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

It's unclear whether Stinson has a lawyer.