Ex-school board president spared prison term for child porn

DUNELLEN, N.J. (AP) — A former school board president who admitted possessing child pornography has been spared a prison term.

State authorities say Phillip Heiney instead was sentenced Friday to four years of probation. Prosecutors had sought a six-month prison term 69-year-old Dunellen man.

Heiney was arrested in August 2016 after authorities executed a search warrant at his home. That came after a state police detective went on a file-sharing network and downloaded videos that showed adult males engaging in sex acts with underage girls.

Heiney was serving as president of the Dunellen school board at the time of his arrest.