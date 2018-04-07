Ex-teacher gets 20 years for sexually abusing students

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Salem-Keizer teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing two students over 10 years.

The Statesman Journal reports 40-year-old Shane Ross was sentenced Friday in Marion County.

Court records say investigators learned of the sexual abuse after one of Ross' victims told a friend that one of their middle school teachers had sexually abused her from 2009 — when she was 12 years old — until she graduated high school in 2015.

Ross was the girl's track coach, PE teacher and computer teacher.

After his arrest in that case, another former student went to police about abuse that prosecutors say started in 2001 when she was in sixth grade.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

He apologized to the women in court.

