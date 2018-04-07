Ex-teacher who faked cancer, spouse's death must repay $57K

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death and falsely claiming to have leukemia to collect paid leave has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $57,000 in restitution to the school district.

The Columbus Dispatch reports an attorney for 47-year-old Christine Gill said the former Westerville teacher's actions resulted not from greed but from mental illness and disorders for which she has received treatment. Gill didn't make a statement as she was sentenced Friday.

She previously pleaded guilty to theft in office and forgery.

She was accused of forging records about the death of her husband, who was actually still alive, and letters from doctors at a cancer hospital.

Gill resigned last year.

