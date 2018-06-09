Expert noted lapses at Florida school before massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A retired Secret Service agent pointed out security vulnerabilities at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two months before a gunman killed 17 people at the South Florida high school.

The Sun Sentinel of South Florida reports that retired agent Steve Wexler pointed out unlocked gates, unlocked doors and no identification badges for students.

Wexler's children had graduated from the high school and he spoke regularly to classes about law enforcement. He had previously offered to make security recommendations, and he was asked to conduct a "site survey" of the campus last December.

Accompanied by an assistant principal, Wexler walked through the school with Post-it notes numbered 1 through 20. He handed them out to staffers or stuck them to desks and door knobs to point out their vulnerabilities.