FBI, NC authorities launch school threat awareness campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal agents and North Carolina law enforcement agencies are launching an awareness campaign to remind students that online school threats are not a joke — and are typically felonies.

The FBI and authorities in Wake County and elsewhere kicked off the #ThinkBeforeYouPost! campaign Wednesday. An FBI news release notes that hoax threats, when proven, can result in charges carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Agents say in the aftermath of recent school shootings in Florida and elsewhere, law enforcement around the county has dealt with more school threats, many of them hoaxes.

Law enforcement has to take every threat seriously, draining resources.

John Strong, the head FBI agent in the state, said a strong message needs to be sent with the new school year that threats against schools aren't a joke — and can result in felony convictions.