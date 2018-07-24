FBI joins hunt for missing University of Iowa student

This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn on Thursday, July 19, 2018. A neighbor reported seeing her going for a jog Wednesday evening.

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — State and federal agents are investigating the disappearance of a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who has been missing for nearly a week in eastern Iowa.

KCRG TV reports that Mollie Tibbetts was staying at her boyfriend's home in Brooklyn last week, watching his dogs while he was out of town for work. A neighbor reported seeing Tibbetts jogging Wednesday evening. She was reported missing Thursday.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spokesman Mitch Mortvedt said Tuesday that FBI and state investigators are concentrating on areas around Brooklyn where Tibbetts has been in the past. He says volunteer searches have been called off.

Mortvedt says the FBI also is using computer forensics, including Tibbetts' online history and cellphone app usage, to help pinpoint where she might be.

This story has been corrected to show the state agency is the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, not the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.