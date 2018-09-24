Family history class to be offered at West Virginia library

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — People interested in searching their family history and creating a family tree will be able to learn how at a class next month at a library in West Virginia.

The class is set for 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at James E. Morrow Library on Marshall University's Huntington campus and is free and open to the public.

Brent and Debbie Nelson will direct the class using www.FamilySearch.org , and participants will be able to schedule appointments after the class for consultations. The software and consultation are also free.