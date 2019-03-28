Few answers after 5th grader dies in elementary school fight

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — School board members and parents are looking for answers after a fifth grader died from injuries suffered in a fight at a South Carolina elementary school.

Authorities have released few details about the Monday fight. They say it involved two students and Raniya Wright was knocked unconscious at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro. She died in the hospital two days later.

The Colleton County School District says the other student is also a fifth grader and has been suspended.

Colleton County School Board member William Bowman told WLTX-TV that he wants more answers and said the school board has been promised a briefing.

Colleton County deputies continue to investigate the fight. No charges have been filed.

