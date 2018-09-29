Filmmaker sets date for dedication of WWII education center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A filmmaker who shares the stories of World War II veterans is opening an education center in Rhode Island.

Tim Gray, founder of the nonprofit World War II Foundation, said this week that the foundation's Global Education Center will be dedicated Nov. 3.

He wants to help students learn about the war and meet the men who fought in it.

Actor James Madio will host the ceremony. Madio portrayed a WWII sergeant in the HBO series Band of Brothers.

Special guests at the reception will include WWII veterans Richard Fazzio and Ernie Corvese. Both took part in the D-Day invasion.

The center, in South Kingstown, contains hundreds of artifacts. Gray's 21 documentary films will be shown.

Gray envisions it as an interactive experience that will preserve veterans' personal stories.