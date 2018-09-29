FinTech to provide education for finance-tech industry in GA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The University System of Georgia will develop a statewide initiative to provide education specific to the financial-technology industry.

The statewide initiative called Georgia FinTech Academy will span the 26-institution university system with virtual access to online courses and degrees, the Augusta Chronicle reported. It will come through USG's eCampus and cloud-based talent development program.

"Innovation is an integral part of Georgia State's DNA and we look forward to working closely with the University System to ensure the Georgia FinTech Academy responds to industry needs and helps power future growth and expansion of the sector," Georgia State President Mark P. Becker said in prepared remarks.

The downtown Atlanta campus and Buckhead offices will serve as the program's two physical locations. Augusta University's new School of Computer and Cyber Sciences will be involved with programs.

The financial technology sector employs an estimated 40,000 people in Georgia. The academy's goal is for the state's universities to turn out 5,000 fintech-ready professionals in the next three years. An additional 2,000 is expected each year starting in 2023.

H. West Richards, executive director of the Atlanta-based American Transaction Processors Coalition, said the initiative "is certain to capture the attention of financial industry leaders and government leaders around the globe."

"Years of thoughtful research and analysis among the (university system), fintech employers and other key partners has led us to this point, culminating in what will now become the world's first university system-wide fintech academy," he said.

Augusta's School of Computer and Cyber Sciences, headed by Dr. Alexander Schwarzmann, is housed in the new Georgia Cyber Center's Hull McKnight Building in downtown Augusta.

Schwarzmann, a former University of Connecticut administrator known for his research in electronic voting systems, distributed computing and fault-tolerant systems, was named dean in May.

