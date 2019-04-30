https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/education/article/Fire-breaks-out-in-Bennington-College-buildling-13807566.php
Fire breaks out in Bennington College building
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bennington College says a fire that broke in a building on campus has been contained and firefighters are working to put it out.
The college reported on its Facebook page that the fire on Tuesday was in a two-story building called "the Barn" that contains classrooms and the college administrative offices. It said the building was evacuated and no one was injured.
A student told the Bennington Banner that flames were leaping out of the building.
The school is a small private liberal arts college near the New York border in the town of Bennington.
