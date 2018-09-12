https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/education/article/Fired-damages-vehicles-at-Lincoln-campus-parking-13224038.php
Fired damages vehicles at Lincoln campus parking garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least 30 vehicles were damaged by a fire inside a University of Nebraska-Lincoln parking garage.
Firefighters were dispatched to the garage a little before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze erupted on the third floor, and investigators say it was caused by a car engine's electrical problem.
No injuries have been reported.
View Comments