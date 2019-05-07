Firefighters say save of college building among their best

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont fire chief who helped extinguish a fast-moving blaze in a Bennington College building says the response led to a "major save" of the building known on campus as "The Barn."

Joe Vadakin, a college locksmith and the chief of the chief of the Shaftsbury volunteer fire department, tells the Bennington Banner the potential was great for loss of the building and the contents in the April 30 fire.

Vadakin and Bennington College Computer Science Professor Andrew Cencini were among the 125 firefighters from a number of departments from Vermont and New York who responded to the blaze.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

