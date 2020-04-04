First Ohio prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio on Saturday:

___

CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES

The first Ohio prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate is housed at the Marion Correctional Institution where at least one employee also has tested positive.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation website shows all of Marion's 2,535 prisoners have been quarantined along with all 929 prisoners at the Toledo Correctional Institution.

County health officials have told employees at a federal prison in eastern Ohio where two inmates have died from COVID-19 to use self-quarantine protocols when not at work.

The president of a union representing most of the 320 at FCI Elkton in Lisbon employees told The (East Liverpool) Review that two inmates are currently hospitalized and tests results for a third inmate who died are pending.

Union official Joseph Mayle said 80 of the low-security prison's 2,457 inmates have been isolated after displaying COVID-19 symptoms and 16 new prisoners have been quarantined for 14 days.

Two prison employees have tested positive thus far, Mayle said.

For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.

___

CHURCH BULLETINS

A Roman Catholic church in Cincinnati has canceled a Good Friday tradition of “praying the steps” dating back 160 years.

The faithful at Holy Cross Immaculata Church each Easter season slowly climb the 96 steps leading to the church in the Mount Adams neighborhood while praying and reflecting on their way up.

A Cincinnati police officer will be stationed at the bottom of the steps to prevent anyone from climbing.

The Catholic Bishops of Ohio earlier this week announced the suspension of all publicly celebrated masses and liturgies through at least May 3.

___

COLLEGE NEWS

Virtual commencements will be held at Ohio State University and the University of Toledo officials next month, school officials said.

The May 3 Ohio State commencement will be live streamed with Apple CEO Tim Cook delivering the commencement address, President Michael Drake said. Diplomas to around 12,000 graduates will be mailed at a later date.

Spring commencement at the University of Toledo is May 9.

Ohio's 23 community colleges have donated more than 200,000 medical face masks and pairs of gloves to hospitals and first responders along with 25 much-needed ventilators.