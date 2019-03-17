Flint charter school considers admissions lottery process

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The head of a charter school under construction in Flint says the admission process could include a lottery because of the high interest in enrollment.

Eric Lieske is the chief executive officer of the Flint Cultural Center Academy. He tells The Flint Journal that the academy may implement an admissions lottery for some or all grades.

The academy is accepting applications for children in kindergarten through fifth-grade until April 26.

Enrollment is expected to begin at about 300 students. The academy could expand to as many as 650 students after sixth, seventh and eighth grades are added in coming years.

The academy is receiving up to $35 million from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. It's also part of the Microsoft Flagship Schools program, which helps with building design and technology.

