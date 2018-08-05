Food service changes coming to Plymouth State

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Plymouth State University students will have more healthy options and a greater say in what they eat when they return to campus this fall.

The school has hired Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services as its new catering and dining service provider. Officials say the company will focus on increasing variety, quality, made-to-order food and sustainability practices. The company also offers an Interactive Student Choice program that allows students to choose the menus and food offerings.

The company plans to source products from New Hampshire farms and to address food insecurity in the greater Plymouth community.