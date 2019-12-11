Former NC preschool teachers accused of child abuse

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Two former teachers at a preschool are facing child abuse charges, police said,.

News sources report Roanoke Rapids police said on Wednesday that Tyesha Pearson and Olivia Ulrich are each charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Police launched an investigation in November after receiving complaints of child abuse. Officers say both women worked at the school at the time of the alleged offenses, but were no longer working there when the investigation began.

Police said as the investigation continued, more parents came forward with additional complaints and other issues. Authorities say the investigation isn't over and will continue until all complaints have been investigated and cleared. The N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education is working with the police department in the investigation.

Pearson is jailed on a $1,000 bond, while bond for Ulrich was set at $2,000. It wasn't known on Wednesday if either woman has an attorney.