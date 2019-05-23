Former PTA treasurer charged with theft of group's funds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 31-year-old former PTA treasurer at an Anchorage elementary school has been charged with stealing more than $7,100 from the group.

Kayla Faaloua is charged with theft and misapplication of property at William Tyson Elementary School.

Anchorage Police Department Detective Michele Logan in a criminal complaint says thefts occurred between April and July 2017 when Faaloua controlled the PTA bank account.

School staff noticed questionable debit card transactions and cash withdrawals in July 2017.

Logan says that after initially saying withdrawals were made for PTA purchases including school landscaping, food and T-shirts, Faaloua acknowledged she had used PTA money to repair her broken-down car in Fairbanks and to buy rain gear.

Faaloua's attorney, public defender Samuel Gottstein, said by email Thursday he had no comment on the case.