Former Shaw University president to be honored at luncheon

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A historically black college is holding a memorial service for a former president who saved the school from financial difficulties.

Shaw University says in a news release the ceremony for Talbert O. Shaw is scheduled for Saturday at the Thomas J. Boyd Chapel on the campus. There will also be a luncheon.

Under his leadership, Shaw raised funds which helped the school pay off its debts and establish a $12 million endowment.

During his 15-year tenure which started in 1987, Shaw oversaw renovations of historic buildings, built new ones and revamped academic programs. Largest of the buildings was the learning center that bears his name.

Shaw also led the effort to bring the Shaw Divinity School from its status as an independent school to under the auspices of the university.