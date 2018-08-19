Former Tennessee school board member charged in wife's death

ERIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a former county school board chairman has been charged in his wife's death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release 51-year-old Kinney Louis Spears was charged with one count of criminal homicide after the body of his wife, 50-year-old Donnita Spears, was found at their home Saturday in the Houston County community of Erin.

The statement did not release details about how Donnita Spears died. Autopsy results are pending.

Kinney Spears was being held at the Houston County Jail on $100,000 bond. It wasn't immediately known whether he has an attorney.

Kinney Spears was a county school board member for seven years before resigning last August, citing health issues.