Former Vigo County schools chief charged with bribery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former western Indiana school chief faces three felony counts of bribery for allegedly accepting gifts from a vendor.

A 24-page probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis alleges former Vigo County School Superintendent Danny Tanoos was influenced to award a contract to Newburgh-based Energy Systems Group.

The alleged bribes of food and beverages and entertainment tickets occurred in 2013-14. Their value wasn't immediately clear.

Tanoos retired as superintendent in June. The school corporation suspended him Monday from his current position as director of safety.

The Terre Haute Tribune Star reports Tanoos has been released on bond.

Energy Systems Group says it's disappointed the charges were filed and it's cooperating with law enforcement.

Tanoos has no published home telephone number and he could not be reached for comment.

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com