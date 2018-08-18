Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 40, Bruce 14
Bayou Aca. 48, Riverfield, La. 25
Belmont 16, Smithville 12
Biggersville 59, Middleton, Tenn. 12
Biloxi 42, St. Stanislaus 7
Booneville 28, Mooreville 14
Bowling Green, La. 54, Park Place Christian Academy 0
Brandon 14, Madison Central 7
Byhalia 26, Holly Springs 12
CBHS, Tenn. 17, Grenada 7
Caledonia 40, West Lowndes 12
Calhoun Aca. 36, Kemper Aca. 26
Canton 48, Hazlehurst 16
Carroll Aca. 38, Benton Academy 0
Center Hill 42, St. George's, Tenn. 28
Central Holmes 36, Amite School 22
Centreville Aca. 24, North Delta 6
Charleston 39, West Bolivar 0
Choctaw County 42, East Webster 13
Clinton Christian Academy 48, Glenbrook, La. 14
Collins 32, Seminary 29
Columbia 40, Richton 13
Columbus Christian 14, Porter's Chapel Aca. 8
Cordova, Tenn. 21, Southaven 14
Corinth 29, Shannon 28
D'Iberville 42, Tylertown 22
DeSoto Central 42, Amory 0
Delta Streets 48, North Sunflower Aca. 0
East Union 33, Falkner 32
Fayette Academy, Tenn. 42, Northpoint Christian 13
Forest 23, New Hope 0
French Camp 45, Winona Christian 18
Gautier 35, Ocean Springs 28
Gulfport 14, George County 0
Hamilton 42, Coldwater 12
Hancock 10, Pearl River Central 7
Heritage Aca. 35, Kirk Aca. 7
Holmes County Central 52, Yazoo City 29
Humphreys Aca. 42, DeSoto, Ark. 12
Indianola Aca. 33, Pillow Aca. 12
Itawamba AHS 35, Ripley 7
Jackson Aca. 31, Washington School 0
Jackson Prep 51, East Rankin Aca. 0
Kossuth 34, Independence 29
Lafayette 41, Cleveland Central 6
Lake Cormorant 13, Senatobia 6, OT
Lanier 22, Morton 13
Laurel 55, Callaway 13
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 47, Rosa Fort 14
Leake Aca. 28, St. Aloysius 7
Lee Academy, Ark. 21, Potts Camp 6
Lewisburg 40, Manassas, Tenn. 13
Louisville 14, Navarre, Fla. 6
Loyd Star 45, Sacred Heart 13
Lumberton 44, North Forrest 7
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 38, Magnolia Heights 10
Magee 12, Jefferson County 0
Manchester Aca. 44, Marvell Academy, Ark. 20
Marshall Aca. 35, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 20
McAdams 30, Ethel 0
McLaurin 19, Bogue Chitto 8
Mendenhall 62, Florence 25
Moss Point 35, Pascagoula 6
Nanih Waiya 41, Hatley 6
Neshoba Central 28, Kosciusko 12
Nettleton 57, Mantachie 0
New Albany 27, Baldwyn 0
Newton County 21, Leake Central 13
North Pontotoc 20, Saltillo 3
Northeast Lauderdale 48, Kemper County 14
Northwest Rankin 42, Germantown 7
Oak Forest, La. 47, Copiah Aca. 12
Oak Grove 49, Purvis 7
Oak Hill Aca. 21, Deer Creek School 0
Okolona 19, J.Z. George 14
Olive Branch 21, Collierville, Tenn. 14
Parklane Aca. 31, Simpson Aca. 8
Pearl 36, Brookhaven 7
Pelahatchie 38, Lake 16
Picayune 28, Poplarville 20
Pontotoc 21, Houston 7
Prairie View, La. 38, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 8
Prentiss Christian 43, Claiborne, La. 6
Quitman 34, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Raleigh 18, Mize 8
Resurrection Catholic 51, Perry Central 45
River Oaks, La. 26, Union Aca. 22
Russell Christian Academy 41, Tuscaloosa Christian School, Ala. 8
Salem 38, Enterprise Lincoln 14
Scott Central 43, Enterprise Clarke 14
Sebastopol 38, Clarkdale 0
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 26, Hebron Christian 0
Shaw 12, West Tallahatchie 0
Silliman, La. 15, Columbia Aca. 14
Simmons 28, Coahoma AHS 0
South Delta 34, Humphreys 6
South Pike 45, Franklin Co. 6
St. Andrew's 14, Noxapater 6
St. Joseph-Madison 35, Newton 22
St. Martin 23, Forest Hill 0
St. Patrick 40, Snook Christian, Ala. 0
Starkville 30, Noxubee County 6
Starkville Aca. 21, Lamar School 20
Sumrall 36, South Jones 7
Sylva-Bay Aca. 17, Tri-County Aca. 14
Tallulah, La. 49, Delta Aca. 22
Taylorsville 28, Northeast Jones 25
Tunica Academy 40, Memphis Nighthawks, Tenn. 0
Tupelo 34, Meridian 24
Union 43, Choctaw Central 35
Vancleave 45, Forrest Co. AHS 14
Walnut 43, Benton County 8
Water Valley 34, Eupora 8
Wayne Aca. 21, South Choctaw Academy, Ala. 14
Wayne County 10, West Jones 6
West Harrison 22, Bay 21
West Lauderdale 25, Greene County 14
West Lincoln 23, Mount Olive 14
Winona 41, Strayhorn 3
Winston Aca. 29, Newton Co. Aca. 14
Yazoo County 12, Murrah 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adams Christian vs. Central Hinds Aca., ccd.
Cathedral vs. Brookhaven Aca., ccd.
Crystal Springs vs. Wesson, ccd.
Hickory Flat vs. H.W. Byers, ccd.
Natchez vs. Wilkinson County, ccd.
Port Gibson vs. McComb, ccd.
Vicksburg vs. Clarksdale, ccd.
Warren Central vs. Oxford, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/