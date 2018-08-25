PREP FOOTBALL=

Apex Middle Creek 28, Wake Forest Heritage 24

Asheville School 27, Oakbrook Prep, S.C. 12

Belmont South Point 42, Lincolnton 7

Bessemer City 27, East Gaston 6

Brevard 42, Rosman 0

Canton Pisgah 28, Enka 6

Carrboro 48, East Chapel Hill 6

Central Cabarrus 21, Hickory Ridge 7

Charlotte Catholic 37, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Independence 54, Huntersville Hopewell 19

Charlotte Myers Park 50, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7

Charlotte Northside Christian 38, Statesville Christian 0

Cherokee 27, Choctaw Central, Miss. 6

Chocowinity Southside 27, Holly Ridge Dixon 20

Clinton 14, East Bladen 0

Cornelius Hough 48, Charlotte Providence 10

Currituck County 48, Camden County 0

East Carteret 21, West Carteret 14

East Forsyth 35, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14

East Henderson 48, North Henderson 0

East Rowan 42, South Rowan 0

East Surry 35, Boonville Starmount 12

East Wilkes 36, Surry Central 6

Eastern Alamance 64, Burlington Cummings 0

Eastern Wayne 19, Goldsboro 18

Eden Morehead 48, Martinsville, Va. 6

Elkin 21, North Surry 17

Farmville Central 21, North Lenoir 14

Fayetteville Pine Forest 25, Concord 0

Fayetteville Sanford 29, Fayetteville Britt 15

Grayson County, Va. 28, Alleghany County 7

Greenbrier Christian, Va. 35, Cary Christian 12

Greensboro Grimsley 50, Asheboro 7

Greenville Rose 34, Wilmington Laney 6

Halifax Academy 30, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 20

Havelock 77, New Bern 13

Hickory St. Stephens 44, Claremont Bunker Hill 6

High Point Christian Academy 23, Raleigh Ravenscroft 14

Jacksonville 35, East Duplin 21

Jacksonville White Oak 20, Richlands 12

Kinston 26, North Pitt 6

Lee County 38, Holly Springs 20

Lenoir Hibriten 58, West Caldwell 0

Metrolina Christian Academy 46, Monroe Union Academy 0

Mint Hill Rocky River 23, Charlotte Berry Tech 10

Mitchell County 27, Concord Cannon 6

Morganton Patton 23, R-S Central 7

Morrisville Green Hope 33, Apex 7

National Christian Academy, Md. 40, Polk County 8

North Mecklenburg 55, Charlotte Olympic 26

North Raleigh Christian 34, Fayetteville Christian 6

Pamlico County 38, Ayden-Grifton 28

Pembroke Swett 34, Wilmington Ashley 14

Princeton 50, Newton Grove Midway 36

Providence Grove 10, Western Harnett 7

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 34, Southern Durham 0

Raleigh Enloe 13, Southern Lee 12

Raleigh Sanderson 26, Knightdale 21

Raleigh Wakefield 31, Raleigh Millbrook 9

Randleman 42, Southwestern Randolph 14

Ridge View, S.C. 33, Charlotte Providence Day 7

Riverside Martin 21, Washington County 14

Rocky Mount 25, Greenville Conley 21

Salemburg Lakewood 14, Rocky Point Trask 6

South Central Pitt 38, West Craven 22

South Columbus 21, Fayetteville Byrd 14

South Granville 14, South Johnston 7

Southern Alamance 29, Graham 14

Southwest Onslow 29, Wallace-Rose Hill 20

Swansboro 18, Croatan 12

Sylva Smoky Mountain 56, Swain County 6

Tarboro 48, Washington 0

Tellico Plains, Tenn. 42, Andrews 20

Topsail 54, Pender County 7

Trinity Christian 62, Raleigh Wake Christian 13

Trinity Wheatmore 44, East Davidson 0

Village Christian 62, Concord First Assembly 6

Wake Forest 49, Richmond County 28

Warsaw Kenan 57, Southern Wayne 16

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24, Kannapolis Brown 0

Wendell Corinth Holders 41, West Johnston 27

West Davidson 14, South Davidson 0

Western Alamance 26, Burlington Williams 7

Whiteville 14, West Brunswick 7

Wilmington Hoggard 37, Orange 7

Wilmington New Hanover 24, Jacksonville Northside 14

Wilson Beddingfield 30, Smithfield-Selma 0

Wilson Fike 30, East Wake 14

Winston-Salem Reynolds 61, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/