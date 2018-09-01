Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair 46, Commerce 10
Alex 60, Laverne 30
Alva 42, Thomas Fay Custer 28
Anadarko 44, Lexington 8
Antlers 47, Savanna 0
Ardmore 33, Ada 7
Arkoma 36, Oaks 0
Barnsdall 47, Afton 18
Bartlesville 21, Claremore 14
Beggs 47, Okmulgee 0
Berryhill 38, Mannford 24
Bixby 36, Mansfield Timberview, Texas 33
Blanchard 50, Elgin 13
Bluejacket 58, Claremore Christian 54
Booker T. Washington 24, Bishop Kelley 14
Bray-Doyle 58, Thackerville 13
Bridge Creek 26, Little Axe 20
Bristow 60, Cushing 39
Broken Arrow 28, Mansfield, Texas 6
Broken Bow 57, Idabel 0
Canadian 28, Foyil 8
Carl Albert 28, Midwest City 21
Carnegie 54, Mountain View-Gotebo 38
Cascia Hall 23, Holland Hall 20, OT
Cashion 20, Prague 6
Catoosa 47, Sallisaw 14
Checotah 41, Keys (Park Hill) 0
Chickasha 35, Marlow 24
Christian Heritage Academy 13, Mount St. Mary 0
Clinton 42, Woodward 12
Coalgate 58, Atoka 0
Collinsville 49, Oologah 0
Covington-Douglas 38, Garber 14
Coyle 38, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 14
Cyril 52, Corn Bible Academy 16
Dallas St. Mark, Texas 38, Casady 0
Davenport 56, Weleetka 12
Davis 44, Lone Grove 36
Del City 47, McGuinness 7
Dewar 38, Strother 36
Dewey 35, Nowata 7
Douglass 22, Star Spencer 18
Duncan 35, Putnam West 7
Edmond Santa Fe 31, Edmond North 7
El Reno 33, Piedmont 27
Enid 20, Ponca City 13
Fairview 35, Chisholm 28
Fayetteville, Ark. 45, Owasso 31
Fox 28, Empire 22
Gans 42, Midway 32
Gore 37, Heavener 6
Gruver, Texas 56, Texhoma 20
Guthrie 42, Shawnee 7
HSAA, Texas 28, OKC Patriots 24
Hackett, Ark. 26, Pocola 7
Hilldale 54, Sequoyah-Claremore 7
Holdenville 44, Wewoka 21
Hooker 20, Merritt 16
Hulbert 52, Drumright 6
Jay 23, Miami 14
Jenks 35, Mansfield Legacy, Texas 14
Kellyville 28, Kiefer 12
Ketchum 12, Chelsea 8
Kingston 20, Hugo 0
Liberal, Kan. 41, Guymon 0
Lincoln Christian 34, Jones 19
Lincoln, Ark. 48, Westville 6
MacArthur 39, Eisenhower 7
Mansfield Summit, Texas 41, Sand Springs 28
Marietta 33, Healdton 26
Meeker 33, McLoud 21
Memorial 37, Central 8
Minco 14, Dibble 0
Morris 40, Henryetta 8
Morrison 43, Crescent 12
Mounds 22, Warner 21
Muenster, Texas 20, Cache 15
Muskogee 35, McAlester 14
NOAH 64, Chouteau-Mazie 21
Newkirk 14, Tonkawa 0
OKC Southeast 27, Capitol Hill 21
OKC U.S. Grant 39, OKC Northwest 13
Okeene 21, Cordell 12
Oklahoma Bible 49, Seeworth Academy 8
Oklahoma Christian Academy 54, Crooked Oak 21
Paoli 22, Maysville 12
Pauls Valley 34, Oklahoma Christian School 14
Pawhuska 36, Oklahoma Union 8
Pawnee 60, Wellston 8
Perkins-Tryon 15, Hennessey 14
Perry 46, Blackwell 22
Plainview 42, Sanger, Texas 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Porter Consolidated 52, Liberty 6
Porum 50, Webbers Falls 0
Poteau 51, Durant 6
Purcell 30, Lindsay 6
Quinton 60, Cross Christian Academy 0
Regent Prep 48, Prue 0
Rejoice Christian School 21, Crossings Christian School 20
Ringling 32, Mangum 0
Ringwood 39, Timberlake 14
Ryan 70, Grandfield 28
Sapulpa 34, Tulsa Edison 13
Sasakwa 48, Olive 20
Seiling 38, Sharon-Mutual 0
Seminole 39, Harrah 7
Sequoyah Tahlequah 20, Muldrow 0
Shattuck 56, Destiny Christian 8
Siloam Springs, Ark. 38, Pryor 21
Skiatook 26, Glenpool 0
Snyder 48, Waukomis 0
South Barber, Kan. 46, Cherokee 26
Southwest Covenant 55, Central High 8
Sperry 37, Verdigris 14
Spiro 33, Roland 31
Stanton County, Kan. 41, Beaver 0
Stigler 28, Hartshorne 0
Stillwater 61, Edmond Memorial 18
Stratford 39, Konawa 12
Stroud 58, Okemah 30
Sulphur 49, Madill 7
Tahlequah 33, Fort Gibson 23
Talihina 30, Wilburton 8
Tecumseh 38, Bethel 35
Tipton 50, Burns Flat-Dill City 20
Tishomingo 34, Allen 21
Tulsa East Central 50, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Tuttle 26, Kingfisher 14
Tyrone 40, Turpin 14
Union 36, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Texas 30
Valliant 56, Dallas Greenhill, Texas 20
Vian 44, Eufaula 6
Victory Christian 37, Tulsa Rogers 7
Vinita 9, Grove 6, OT
Wagoner 28, Coweta 27
Walters 42, Hinton 14
Washington 38, Hobart 0
Watts 62, Welch 6
Waurika 56, Temple 0
Wayne 60, Velma-Alma 20
Wellington, Texas 50, Hollis 14
Western Heights 22, Stilwell 13
Westmoore 35, Moore 6
Wetumka 40, Depew 20
Wilson 44, Caddo 18
Woodland 42, Sayre 14
Wright Christian 58, Immanuel Lutheran 24
Wyandotte 15, Fairland 8
Wynnewood 56, Elmore City 0
Yale 62, Summit Christian 14
Yukon 19, Mustang 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Quapaw vs. Decatur, Ark., ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/