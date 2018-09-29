Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Admiral Farragut 38, Indian Rocks 3
All Saints 48, Lake Mary Prep 27
Apopka 52, Evans 14
Armwood 49, Blake 19
Aucilla Christian 25, Munroe Day 16
Autauga Academy, Ala. 48, Graceville 12
Avon Park 34, Tenoroc 14
Baker 35, Jay 0
Baker County 28, Palatka 21
Barron Collier 22, Golden Gate 19
Bartram Trail 34, Creekside 20
Belen Jesuit 26, Coral Reef Senior 0
Benjamin 30, Pine Crest 0
Berkeley Prep 21, Tampa Catholic 14
Bishop McLaughlin 34, Seven Rivers Christian 8
Bishop Verot 44, IMG Academy White 14
Bloomingdale 13, East Bay 6
Blountstown 39, Holmes County 0
Boca Ciega 40, Largo 14
Bolles School 28, Westside 0
Booker 28, Bayshore 7
Braddock 54, Varela 6
Bradford 34, University Christian 20
Cambridge Christian 49, Oviedo Master's Academy 25
Cape Coral 39, Ida S. Baker 0
Cardinal Gibbons 53, Coconut Creek 16
Cardinal Mooney 34, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 22
Cardinal Newman 42, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0
Carrollwood Day 48, Kingdom Prep 6
Cedar Creek Christian 28, Eagle's View 16
Chamberlain 43, King 0
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 42, Piper 6
Champagnat Catholic 28, Gulliver Prep 27
Charlotte 43, Island Coast 0
Christ's Church 44, Bishop Snyder 7
Clearwater 50, Seminole Osceola 0
Clearwater Central Catholic 46, St. Petersburg Catholic 14
Cocoa 29, Glades Central 22
Colonial 42, Orlando University 3
Coral Gables 37, Miami Beach 0
Cornerstone Charter def. Avant Garde, forfeit
Crestview 63, Choctawhatchee 0
Dallas Bishop Lynch, Texas 56, International-Broward 0
DeLand 28, Spruce Creek 7
DeSoto County 28, Southeast 3
Delray American Heritage 34, Pensacola Catholic 30
Dixie County 34, Taylor County 26
Doral Academy Charter 42, Mater Academy 21
Dr. Phillips 35, Oak Ridge 18
Dunbar 21, Lely 17
Dwyer 62, Olympic Heights 0
East Lake 23, Countryside 20
East River 42, Celebration 0
Eau Gallie 41, Bayside 0
Edgewater 69, West Port 13
Estero 19, East Lee County 16
Eustis 35, Poinciana 0
Everglades 43, South Plantation 0
Father Lopez Catholic 55, Trinity Prep 3
Flagler Palm Coast 28, Sandalwood 27, 2OT
Fletcher 23, First Coast 6
Florida 45, Gadsden County 8
Fort Myers 15, Lehigh 11
Fort White 32, Williston 12
Freeport 52, Snook Christian, Ala. 6
Gaither 55, Leto 0
Gateway 56, George Jenkins 28
George Steinbrenner 21, Riverview 14
Gibbs 20, Tarpon Springs 7
Godby 37, Wakulla 13
Gulf Breeze 38, Milton 14
Hagerty 24, Ocoee 22
Haines City 24, Discovery 0
Hardee 21, Lemon Bay 0
Harmony 56, St. Cloud 9
Heritage 47, Okeechobee 0
Hialeah 48, Hialeah Gardens 0
Hillsborough 48, Brandon 0
Homestead 24, Miami Killian 6
Immokalee 55, Cypress Lake 20
Inlet Grove 36, Florida Christian 0
Interlachen 23, Umatilla 6
Jefferson 26, Middleton 7
Jefferson County 19, Hamilton County 6
Jensen Beach 30, Sebastian River 20
Jesuit 59, Spoto 0
Jones 50, Bishop Moore 14
Jordan Christian 40, Tampa Bay Christian 6
Kathleen 14, Winter Haven 10
Keswick Christian 26, Marco Island 0
Key West 42, Immaculata-La Salle 3
King's Academy 49, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 21
Kissimmee Osceola 40, Ridge Community 7
LaBelle 34, St. John Neumann 14
Lafayette 32, Branford 26
Lake Gibson 47, Lake Region 0
Lake Highland 28, Providence 14
Lake Minneola 40, East Ridge 36
Lake Nona 49, Windermere 7
Lake Placid 43, Mulberry 6
Lake Weir 42, South Lake 28
Lakeland 57, Bartow 0
Lakeland Christian 28, Fort Meade 0
Lakewood 62, Dunedin 7
Liberty 49, Tohopekaliga 0
Lincoln 42, Chiles 21
Maclay 40, ACE Charter, Ga. 0
Madison County 42, Dunnellon 0
Mainland 19, Deltona 0
Manatee 51, Alonso 8
Mariner 24, Clewiston 20
Martin County 27, South Fork 17
Matanzas 6, Nease 5
McArthur 55, Archbishop McCarthy 15
Menendez 49, Clay 47
Miami Southridge 27, Miami Palmetto 16
Miami Springs 54, Goleman 28
Miami Sunset 14, Mourning 0
Miami Washington 35, Miami Edison 13
Miramar 42, Cypress Bay 20
Mitchell 41, Pasco 0
Monsignor Pace 28, Cooper City 7
Moore Haven 22, Glades Day 21
Mosley 28, Arnold 7
Mount Dora Christian 44, Santa Fe Catholic 16
Naples 42, Palmetto Ridge 0
Navarre 49, Pace 30
New Smyrna Beach 31, Yulee 25
Niceville 42, Ft. Walton Beach 0
North Broward 36, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 6
North Florida Christian 30, South Walton 0
North Fort Myers 49, Port Charlotte 13
North Miami Beach 32, Miami Krop 0
North Port 34, Lakewood Ranch 6
Oakleaf 48, Fleming Island 29
Oasis 55, Southwest Florida Christian 24
Ocala Christian Academy 48, Merritt Island Christian 14
Ocala Vanguard 59, Leesburg 3
Olympia 29, Orlando Freedom 13
Orlando Christian 28, Holy Trinity Episcopal 12
Oviedo 22, Lake Mary 21
P.K. Yonge 49, Bell 0
Palm Bay 48, Merritt Island 7
Palm Beach Central 42, Boca Raton Community 0
Palm Beach Gardens 33, Jupiter 20
Palm Beach Lakes 55, Royal Palm Beach 13
Palm Glades Prep 32, Somerset Silver Palms 28
Palmer Trinity 43, St. Brendan 0
Palmetto 42, Sarasota 0
Pembroke Pines 36, Pompano Beach 13
Pensacola 39, Bay 7
Pine Forest 29, Escambia 14
Pinellas Park 43, St. Petersburg 7
Plant 21, Sickles 0
Plant City 35, Strawberry Crest 0
Plantation 55, Flanagan 0
Ponte Vedra 16, Bishop Kenny 13
Port St. Lucie 28, Suncoast 22
Reagan/Doral 28, Westland Hialeah 0
River Ridge 35, Fivay 0
Riverdale 47, Gulf Coast 20
Sanford Seminole 39, Lake Brantley 0
Sarasota Riverview 52, Palm Harbor University 14
Seabreeze 35, Pine Ridge 0
Sebring 44, Auburndale 28
Seffner Christian 49, St. Edward's 0
South Broward 23, Nova 20
South Sumter 21, Ocala Trinity Catholic 15
Space Coast 35, Titusville 14
Springstead 12, Sunlake 7
St. Andrew's 17, Somerset-Canyons 13
St. Augustine 51, Englewood 0
St. Petersburg Northeast 27, Dixie Hollins 14
St. Stephen's Episcopal 31, Out-of-Door Academy 3
Suwannee 54, Stanton College Prep 26
Tampa Bay Tech 47, Lennard 21
Tampa Freedom 10, Wharton 6
Tate 30, Pensacola Washington 27
The Villages 64, Crescent City 47
Treasure Coast 45, Fort Pierce Central 6
Trenton 37, Bronson 6
Trinity Christian-Deltona 61, Central Florida Christian 29
Venice 24, Braden River 21
Vero Beach 20, St. Lucie Centennial 15
Victory Christian 34, Frostproof 13
Viera 37, Melbourne 8
Wellington 22, Seminole Ridge 21
West Broward 22, Hollywood Hills 15
West Orange 30, Wekiva 29
Wildwood 35, Taylor 7
Windermere Prep 41, Orangewood Christian 17
Winter Park 34, Timber Creek 2
Zephyrhills 55, Gulf 0
Zephyrhills Christian 24, Fernandina Beach 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Citrus vs. Weeki Wachee, ppd. to Sep 29th.
Eastside vs. North Marion, ppd. to Oct 4th.
Lecanto vs. Brooksville Central, ppd. to Oct 1st.
Oak Hall vs. St. Francis, ppd. to Oct 1st.
Orange Park vs. Ridgeview, ppd. to Oct 1st.
Park Vista Community vs. John I. Leonard, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Paxon vs. Ribault, ppd. to Oct 1st.
R.E. Lee vs. Atlantic Coast, ppd. to Sep 29th.
Santaluces vs. Lake Worth, ppd. to Sep 29th.
Union County vs. Newberry, ppd. to Sep 29th.
Wesley Chapel vs. Anclote, ppd. to Sep 29th.
West Nassau County vs. Baldwin, ppd. to Oct 29th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/