Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 38, McAlester 13
Adair 48, Wyandotte 21
Alex 52, Empire 24
Alva 27, Chisholm 8
Anadarko 26, Newcastle 14
Antlers 28, Hugo 14
Apache 34, Walters 21
Ardmore 21, Altus 6
Beggs 76, Caney Valley 0
Berryhill 19, Locust Grove 9
Bethany 56, Harrah 28
Bishop Kelley 31, Tulsa Edison 20
Bixby 21, Booker T. Washington 7
Blanchard 49, McLoud 0
Boise City 40, Timberlake 12
Bray-Doyle def. Strother, forfeit
Bristow 49, Oologah 7
Broken Arrow 63, Norman 7
Broken Bow 46, Hilldale 14
Buffalo 40, Waynoka 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Ringwood 8
Cache 38, Chickasha 18
Canadian 64, Porum 14
Carl Albert 34, Piedmont 7
Casady 19, Arlington Oakridge, Texas 17
Cascia Hall 25, Jay 10
Cashion 59, Wellston 22
Catoosa 40, Miami 21
Central 32, Muldrow 24
Central Sallisaw 60, Savanna 0
Checotah 55, Okmulgee 6
Choctaw 49, Putnam City 7
Claremore 35, Tulsa East Central 7
Cleveland 38, McLain/TSST 18
Clinton 35, Weatherford 13
Coalgate 36, Comanche 6
Collinsville 54, Memorial 6
Commerce 36, Colcord 14
Cordell 27, Sayre 13
Covington-Douglas 70, Bluejacket 22
Coweta 41, Durant 7
Crossings Christian School 16, Crescent 14
Cushing 34, Tecumseh 33
Cyril 46, Central High 0
Davenport 50, Dewar 38
Del City 49, Putnam West 13
Dibble 21, Rush Springs 7
Dickson 42, Marietta 0
Duncan 49, Western Heights 7
Edmond Santa Fe 30, Yukon 14
El Reno 33, Noble 25
Elgin 49, Elk City 21
Elmore City 42, Velma-Alma 8
Eufaula 41, Hartshorne 6
Fox 52, Grandfield 6
Foyil 50, Claremore Christian 6
Frederick 26, Mangum 19
Glenpool 66, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Gore 32, Hulbert 30
Guthrie 70, Guymon 6
Haskell 44, Dewey 16
Heavener 27, Atoka 13
Heritage Hall 27, John Marshall 20
Hobart 43, Hollis 16
Holland Hall 49, Keys (Park Hill) 21
Hominy 48, Drumright 14
Hooker 24, Fairview 14
Idabel 70, Tulsa Webster 12
Immanuel Lutheran 51, Eagle Point Christian 6
Inola 42, Sequoyah-Claremore 0
Jenks 70, Enid 9
Jones 28, Meeker 6
Kellyville 35, Chandler 14
Keota 26, Wetumka 6
Kingfisher 48, Mannford 20
Kingston 44, Tishomingo 8
Konawa 62, Liberty 0
Laverne 52, Cherokee 22
Lawton 35, Deer Creek 17
Lexington 18, Star Spencer 0
Life Christian 40, Cross Christian Academy 0
Lindsay 30, Davis 7
Lone Grove 16, Douglass 14
Luther 30, Oklahoma Centennial 26
Marlow 21, Pauls Valley 12
Maysville 54, Temple 0
McGuinness 29, Woodward 8
Medford 54, Welch 0
Merritt 7, Hinton 0
Metro Christian 45, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Midway 58, Bowlegs 0
Millwood 44, Community Christian 22
Minco 34, Watonga 8
Moore 37, Norman North 0
Mount St. Mary 27, Bridge Creek 21
Mountain View-Gotebo 46, Corn Bible Academy 0
Muskogee 45, Sand Springs 27
NOAH 48, OKC U.S. Grant 14
Nowata 33, Chelsea 6
OKC Patriots 50, Warner 20
Okeene 22, Mooreland 14
Okemah 70, Holdenville 32
Oklahoma Bible 49, Beaver 0
Oklahoma Christian Academy 63, OKC Northeast 42
Oklahoma Christian School 42, Newkirk 22
Oklahoma Union 33, Ketchum 0
Owasso 48, Edmond North 0
Pawnee 48, Woodland 14
Perkins-Tryon 63, Blackwell 20
Perry 49, Hennessey 20
Plainview 61, Bethel 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 38, Balko 0
Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 6
Prague 61, Henryetta 6
Pryor 36, Tulsa Rogers 6
Putnam North 33, Southmoore 14
Quapaw 20, Afton 16
Regent Prep 32, Yale 22
Rejoice Christian School 54, Fairland 0
Ringling 44, Healdton 0
Salina 27, Kansas 20
Sallisaw 42, Stilwell 21
Sapulpa 63, Bartlesville 58
Sasakwa 46, Webbers Falls 0
Seiling 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Seminole 50, Lincoln Christian 31
Sequoyah Tahlequah 34, Pocola 13
Shawnee 32, Ponca City 27
Southwest Covenant 65, Deer Creek-Lamont 16
Sperry 50, Kiefer 0
Spiro 47, Westville 14
Stigler 49, Roland 12
Stillwater 31, Midwest City 13
Stratford 50, Crooked Oak 0
Stroud 60, Wewoka 26
Sulphur 55, Purcell 14
Summit Christian 58, Olive 38
Tahlequah 14, Skiatook 7
Talihina 41, Porter Consolidated 0
Thomas Fay Custer 28, Texhoma 6
Tipton 48, Thackerville 0
Tonkawa 13, Pawhuska 12
Tuttle 41, Madill 0
Tyrone 44, Sharon-Mutual 14
Union 44, Mustang 3
Valliant 48, Wilburton 6
Verdigris 45, Vinita 35
Vian 60, Panama 0
Victory Christian 63, Morris 16
Wagoner 42, Grove 0
Washington 49, Little Axe 6
Watts 46, Arkoma 20
Waukomis 24, Canton 18
Waurika 48, Caddo 0
Wayne 27, Mounds 8
Wilson 54, Maud 6
Wynnewood 35, Allen 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/