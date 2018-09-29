Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 32, Nettleton 27
Adams Christian 14, Silliman, La. 13
Alcorn Central 16, Mantachie 14
Baldwyn 20, Strayhorn 6
Bay 27, Pass Christian 13
Bayou Aca. 34, Winona Christian 20
Biggersville 52, Thrasher 0
Booneville 20, Kossuth 19
Brandon 43, George County 0
Brookhaven Aca. 23, Centreville Aca. 22
Canton Aca. 28, Winston Aca. 12
Central Hinds Aca. 36, Cathedral 6
Central Holmes 28, St. Aloysius 14
Charleston 24, Amanda Elzy 8
Clarksdale 46, Yazoo City 24
Cleveland Central 27, Ridgeland 20
Clinton 42, Provine 20
Clinton Christian Academy 58, Hillcrest Christian 0
Collins 34, Heidelberg 6
Columbia 44, Wesson 0
Copiah Aca. 44, Hartfield Academy 24
Corinth 49, Byhalia 26
D'Iberville 49, Ocean Springs 28
Deer Creek School 36, Benton Academy 26
East Central 36, Moss Point 12
East Union 30, Bruce 25
East Webster 7, Eupora 6
Enterprise Clarke 45, Clarkdale 0
Ethel 26, Hamilton 8
Falkner 53, Ashland 12
Florence 57, Richland 7
French Camp 33, West Lowndes 14
Gautier 48, Long Beach 33
Germantown 28, Callaway 12
Glenbrook, La. 27, Union Aca. 14
Greenwood 50, Gentry 0
Gulfport 28, Pascagoula 15
Harding Academy, Tenn. 29, Northpoint Christian 21
Harrison Central 21, Biloxi 0
Hatley 45, South Pontotoc 29
Hattiesburg 56, Stone 14
Hebron Christian 51, Lakeview Academy, Ga. 14
Heritage Aca. 41, Leake Aca. 20
Holmes County Central 55, Canton 38
Horn Lake 32, DeSoto Central 3
Houston 54, Choctaw County 21
Humphreys Aca. 50, Delta Aca. 0
Indianola Aca. 17, Washington School 7
Itawamba AHS 49, Amory 30
Jackson Prep 35, Jackson Aca. 13
Jefferson County 22, Port Gibson 12
Jefferson Davis County 20, Tylertown 13
Kemper Aca. 56, North Sunflower Aca. 12
Kemper County 18, Morton 15
Kosciusko 27, Leake Central 14
Lafayette 48, Saltillo 7
Lake Cormorant 30, Grenada 14
Lamar School 21, East Rankin Aca. 17
Lanier 28, Raymond 0
Laurel 20, Brookhaven 0
Lawrence County 51, Forrest Co. AHS 0
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 22, Macon Road Baptist, Tenn. 7
Louisville 54, New Hope 0
Loyd Star 42, Bogue Chitto 30
Lumberton 34, East Marion 8
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 47, Parklane Aca. 14
Magnolia Heights 30, Marshall Aca. 6
Manchester Aca. 44, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 12
Mendenhall 34, Newton County 3
Myrtle 50, Hickory Flat 0
Nanih Waiya 27, Leake County 6
Neshoba Central 68, Vicksburg 42
North Delta 35, Kirk Aca. 0
North Forrest 31, St. Patrick 14
North Panola 46, Independence 7
North Pike 60, Wingfield 18
North Pontotoc 49, Belmont 6
Northeast Lauderdale 27, Northeast Jones 7
Northwest Rankin 27, Starkville 20
Noxapater 30, Sebastopol 0
Noxubee County 32, Glenwood, Ala. 0
O'Bannon 28, Coahoma Co. 8
Oak Forest, La. 35, Presbyterian Christian 7
Oak Grove 26, Petal 19
Oak Hill Aca. 36, Columbus Christian 11
Olive Branch 58, Lewisburg 7
Oxford 28, South Panola 21
Palmer 60, Coahoma AHS 6
Pearl 35, Meridian 26
Pelahatchie 55, St. Joseph-Madison 14
Picayune 62, West Harrison 3
Pisgah 31, Puckett 7
Pontotoc 46, Mooreville 0
Poplarville 31, Greene County 14
Prairie View, La. 40, Christian Collegiate 18
Prentiss Christian 56, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 34
Raleigh 21, Crystal Springs 0
Ray Brooks 56, Leland 0
Richton 12, Perry Central 6
Ripley 45, Tishomingo County 14
River Oaks, La. 35, Porter's Chapel Aca. 0
Riverdale Academy, La. 34, Franklin Academy 22
Riverfield, La. 40, Park Place Christian Academy 14
Scott Central 40, Newton 6
Seminary 33, West Marion 6
Senatobia 26, New Albany 23
Shannon 52, Caledonia 14
Simmons 36, Shaw 0
Simpson Aca. 26, Columbia Aca. 8
Smithville 27, Okolona 23
South Delta 28, Riverside 8
South Jones 40, Forest Hill 8
South Pike 38, McComb 14
Southaven 36, Hernando 23
St. Andrew's 42, McLaurin 21
St. Joseph-Greenville def. McAdams, forfeit
St. Martin 27, Hancock 7
St. Stanislaus 41, Vancleave 28
Starkville Aca. 17, Pillow Aca. 14
Stringer 30, Resurrection Catholic 0
Sumrall 35, Purvis 7
Sylva-Bay Aca. 52, Amite School 12
TCPS 69, H.W. Byers 12
Tallulah, La. 18, Rebul Aca. 0
Tri-County Aca. 51, Greenville Christian 6
Tunica Academy 38, Carroll Aca. 16
Tupelo 14, Columbus 0
Tuscaloosa Academy, Ala. 42, Newton Co. Aca. 0
Union 28, Lake 7
Velma Jackson 28, Magee 24
Warren Central 49, Greenville 8
Water Valley 43, Holly Springs 0
Wayne County 53, Pearl River Central 41
West Bolivar 33, West Tallahatchie 6
West Jones 35, Natchez 0
West Lauderdale 29, Quitman 21
West Memphis Christian, Ark. 44, Coldwater 14
West Point 41, Center Hill 6
Wilkinson County 36, Franklin Co. 14
