Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 48, Aldine Nimitz 14
Alief Hastings 51, Alief Elsik 13
Allen 54, McKinney 14
Arlington Houston 35, FW Paschal 22
Arlington Lamar 52, Arlington Martin 11
Austin Vandegrift 36, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Austin Westlake 54, Kyle Lehman 0
Beaumont West Brook 55, Houston King 7
Buda Hays 35, Austin Bowie 28
Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 7
Conroe 42, Klein Cain 27
Conroe Oak Ridge 49, Klein Forest 14
Converse Judson 47, San Marcos 7
Coppell 28, Irving MacArthur 21
Cypress Ranch 45, Cypress Lakes 14
Cypress Ridge 57, Houston Spring Woods 0
Duncanville 56, Richardson Berkner 0
Fort Bend Dulles 41, Fort Bend Austin 17
Fort Bend Ridge Point 30, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Friendswood 34, Texas City 14
Galena Park North Shore 55, La Porte 0
Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, South Garland 14
Houston Bellaire 43, Houston Westbury 0
Houston Langham Creek 28, Bryan 14
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Pearland Dawson 32
Humble Atascocita 77, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Humble Kingwood 19, Pasadena South Houston 0
Keller Fossil Ridge 14, Byron Nelson 9
Killeen 21, Killeen Harker Heights 0
Laredo United 39, Eagle Pass 20
League City Clear Creek 30, Clear Brook 27
League City Clear Springs 64, Clear Falls 27
Lewisville Flower Mound 35, Lewisville 27
Lewisville Hebron 40, Irving Nimitz 21
Longview 42, Rockwall 35
Manor 38, Pflugerville 7
McKinney Boyd 35, Dallas Jesuit 28
Montgomery 46, Bryan Rudder 22
Odessa Permian 56, Los Fresnos 0
Pearland 28, Alief Taylor 0
Pflugerville Hendrickson 45, Leander 0
Plano 28, Plano West 14
Richmond George Ranch 48, Clute Brazoswood 14
Round Rock 51, Round Rock Westwood 42
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 35, Round Rock Stony Point 17
SA Johnson 56, SA Lee 16
SA Northside Brennan 27, SA Northside Brandeis 20
SA Northside Jay 39, SA Northside Holmes 28
SA Reagan 35, SA Churchill 14
SA Southwest 42, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 0
San Angelo Central 26, Weatherford 21
South Grand Prairie 27, Mansfield 17
Southlake Carroll 58, Keller 37
Spring Westfield 41, Spring 14
The Woodlands 21, Klein Oak 19
Tyler 51, Texarkana Texas 13
Weslaco East 56, Donna North 6
Wolfforth Frenship 34, Canyon Randall 27
Wylie 50, Garland 7
|CLASS 5A
Aledo 52, Everman 6
Amarillo Caprock 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 29
Burleson Centennial 24, Midlothian 7
Canyon 55, Borger 6
CC Flour Bluff 28, CC Ray 13
CC King 34, CC Moody 19
Cedar Park 31, Leander Rouse 7
College Station 70, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Colleyville Heritage 47, Carrollton Smith 7
Denison 45, Princeton 20
Denton Ryan 48, Denton 7
Dumas 33, WF Rider 7
Ennis 14, Terrell 0
Frisco Independence 45, Frisco Liberty 10
Frisco Lone Star 10, Little Elm 7
Frisco Wakeland 49, Frisco Heritage 28
FW South Hills 41, Granbury 14
Grapevine 63, Carrollton Creekview 21
Hereford 37, Plainview 0
Huntsville 27, A&M Consolidated 7
Hutto 78, Pflugerville Connally 14
Laredo Martin 28, Eagle Pass Winn 15
Lewisville The Colony 49, Frisco Centennial 21
Lubbock Coronado 44, Lubbock 7
Lucas Lovejoy 48, Denton Braswell 17
Manvel 69, Houston Northside 0
Mercedes 23, Edcouch-Elsa 16
N. Richland Hills Birdville 59, Carrollton Turner 7
Nederland 21, Santa Fe 0
Port Arthur Memorial 35, Galena Park 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, Gregory-Portland 35
SA Alamo Heights 48, Uvalde 21
SA Burbank 27, SA Highlands 23
Saginaw Boswell 25, FW Brewer 10
Sherman 59, McKinney North 21
Splendora 38, Liberty 35
|CLASS 4A
Andrews 72, Clint Mountain View 11
Anna 31, Paris North Lamar 21
Argyle 69, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 13
Bay City 10, West Columbia 3
Bridgeport 40, Gainesville 20
Burkburnett 42, Vernon 34
Burnet 21, Sonora 6
CC West Oso 48, Bruni 0
Celina 50, Sanger 7
China Spring 37, Argyle Liberty Christian 16
Crystal City 16, Bandera 6
Cuero 43, Wharton 21
Dalhart 40, Friona 0
Fischer Canyon Lake 21, Blanco 14
Geronimo Navarro 28, Giddings 7
Gladewater 39, Winnsboro 6
Glen Rose 70, Decatur 28
Gonzales 24, Hondo 14
Graham 35, Springtown 29
Hamshire-Fannett 42, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Henderson 41, Rusk 12
Hidalgo 10, Progreso 7
Hillsboro 37, Eustace 7
Jasper 41, La Marque 6
La Feria 21, Brownsville Rivera 14
La Vernia 28, Rockport-Fulton 21
Levelland 30, Bushland 17
Llano 27, San Angelo Lake View 7
Lorena 41, Fairfield 13
Lubbock Estacado 21, Wichita Falls 9
Midland Greenwood 65, Sweetwater 20
Monahans 48, Lamesa 41
Navasota 41, Houston Furr 8
Needville 64, El Campo 41
Nevada Community 48, Venus 6
Pampa 23, Perryton 10
Paris 28, Melissa 25
Pearsall 26, SA St. Anthony 7
Pleasanton 35, Carrizo Springs 0
Port Isabel 37, Brownsville St. Joseph 0
Raymondville 45, Kingsville King 10
Salado 40, Waco Connally 35
Seminole 33, Denver City 7
Silsbee 35, Lumberton 13
Somerset 17, SA Southside 16
Stephenville 48, Georgetown 8
Sweeny 28, Bellville 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Tyler Chapel Hill 0
Waco La Vega 45, Midlothian Heritage 18
Waxahachie Life 49, Farmersville 14
West Orange-Stark 21, Bridge City 0
Zapata 37, Robstown 14
|CLASS 3A
Amarillo River Road 38, Sanford-Fritch 24
Buna 30, Orangefield 14
Cisco 36, Ballinger 8
Clifton 35, Godley 14
Colorado City 27, Clyde 26
Cooper 27, Pattonville Prairiland 14
Corsicana Mildred 37, Scurry-Rosser 21
Dublin 22, Breckenridge 21
Early 46, Hico 21
East Bernard 18, Van Vleck 13
Eastland 41, Jacksboro 27
Edna 41, Boling 13
Franklin 61, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0
George West 46, Lyford 8
Hardin 56, Warren 14
Henrietta 36, Callisburg 13
Idalou 62, Muleshoe 0
Jarrell 31, Lago Vista 15
Malakoff 21, Longview Spring Hill 10
Mount Vernon 38, Hughes Springs 20
Natalia 27, Poteet 14
New London West Rusk 42, Mineola 21
Pottsboro 38, Commerce 0
Rogers 24, Crawford 21
SA Cole 27, Karnes City 14
San Angelo Grape Creek 21, Coleman 3
Shallowater 58, Brownfield 8
Slaton 16, Post 15
Taft 43, Monte Alto 0
Teague 28, Hempstead 25
Tolar 26, Willow Park Trinity 13
Tulia 58, Lubbock Christian 36
Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Brady 0
Van Alstyne 51, Emory Rains 0
Wall 40, Big Spring 12
West 42, Grandview 41
Whitney 27, McGregor 7
Woodville 42, East Chambers 31
|CLASS 2A
Abernathy 45, Littlefield 0
Agua Dulce 54, Harlingen Marine Military 0
Alvord 68, Petrolia 0
Anson 52, Bangs 28
Archer City 27, Quanah 6
Benavides 20, Riviera Kaufer 6
Bogata Rivercrest 56, Maud 0
Bovina 32, Hale Center 13
Clarendon 22, Memphis 8
Cross Plains 21, Plains 7
Dawson 51, Ranger 8
Falls City 63, Nixon-Smiley 6
Farwell 28, Dimmitt 7
Floydada 44, Lubbock Roosevelt 6
Gladewater Union Grove 40, Mount Enterprise 29
Gorman 66, Lometa 20
Granger 21, Anderson-Shiro 6
Grapeland 41, Evadale 6
Gruver 79, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Hamlin 28, Stratford 14
Hawkins 22, Como-Pickton 7
Hawley 51, Windthorst 21
Hull-Daisetta 36, Kountze 0
Italy 44, Moody 12
La Pryor 48, Center Point 20
La Villa 14, Santa Maria 13
Linden-Kildare 57, Harleton 8
Louise 35, Stockdale 21
Lovelady 67, Burkeville 0
Mart 41, Refugio 8
Mason 42, Comanche 7
Mertzon Irion County 33, Olney 16
Muenster 37, Valley View 6
Ralls 67, Booker 14
Seymour 24, Collinsville 14
Shamrock 40, Smyer 8
Shiner 21, Goliad 20
Stinnett West Texas 34, Spearman 28
Sundown 53, Tahoka 14
Sunray 12, Vega 7
Wellington 44, Panhandle 14
Winters 40, Christoval 14
|CLASS 1A
Amherst 34, Morton 20
Anton 68, O'Donnell 22
Aspermont 76, Lubbock All Saints 28
Avalon 58, Mount Calm 0
Balmorhea 66, Grandfalls-Royalty 20
Blackwell 64, Hermleigh 35
Blanket 81, Gordon 53
Brackett 32, Rocksprings 17
Coolidge 56, McDade 0
Garden City 54, Rankin 8
Groom 60, Turkey Valley 40
Happy 52, Silverton 6
High Island 50, Chester 0
Iredell 72, Granbury North Central 8
Jayton 58, Trent 0
Jonesboro 63, Temple Holy Trinity 34
Knox City 84, Bryson 38
Kopperl 24, Gustine 20
Lamesa Klondike 28, Imperial Buena Vista 26
Lazbuddie 36, Hedley 0
Lenorah Grady 58, Westbrook 8
McLean 64, Lefors 0
Meadow 44, Hart 36
Miami 48, Higgins 0
Newcastle 70, Forestburg 13
Petersburg 53, Kress 6
Richland Springs 71, Evant 22
Rochelle 68, Rising Star 18
Roscoe Highland 62, Robert Lee 14
Rotan 64, Lueders-Avoca 14
Santa Anna 54, Mullin 46
Spur 66, Ropesville Ropes 50
Sterling City 50, Bronte 0
Strawn 54, Milford 46
Trinidad 32, UME Prep 16
Veribest 39, Valera Panther Creek 19
Whitharral 54, Southland 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Beaumont Legacy Christian 33, Pineland West Sabine 27
Bellaire Episcopal 41, Dallas Greenhill 2
Bryan Brazos Christian 27, Somerville 6
Bulverde Bracken 55, Marble Falls Faith 0
CC John Paul 37, Freer 16
Cedar Park Summit 46, Buckholts 0
Dallas Bishop Lynch 56, International-Broward, Fla. 0
Dallas First Baptist 40, Midland Trinity 0
Dallas Lutheran 52, Denton Calvary 6
FW Country Day 36, FW Southwest Christian 6
FW Nolan 59, Dallas Lincoln 0
Galveston O'Connell 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 8
Houston Kinkaid 35, Dallas Episcopal 10
Houston Second Baptist 63, KIPP Generations 0
Houston Westbury Christian 15, Houston Christian 7
John Cooper 42, Irving Cistercian 35
Plano Prestonwood 51, Houston St. Pius X 48
SA Central Catholic 14, Devine 13
SA Holy Cross 44, Austin St. Michael 0
SA St. Gerard 14, San Marcos Baptist Academy 6
Temple Central Texas 54, Kennedale Fellowship 0
Tomball Concordia 29, Huffman Hargrave 12
Victoria St. Joseph 38, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 34
|OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Angleton 14
Azle Christian School 53, FW Covenant Classical 6
Beaumont United 45, Baytown Sterling 0
Casady , Okla. 19, Arlington Oakridge 17
Frisco Memorial 45, Frisco Lebanon Trail 40
Houston Heights 62, Houston MSTC 0
Houston The Village 21, Fort Bend Christian 9
Irving Faustina Academy 69, Greenville Christian 21
Katy Tompkins 15, Katy Seven Lakes 10
Logos Prep 57, Victoria Faith 12
Maryland School for the Deaf , Md. 27, Austin TSD 20
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 57, Irving Universal 0
SA Atonement 46, SA River City 0
Spring Branch Living Rock 46, Prairie Lea 0
Spring Providence Classical 67, Bryan Allen Academy 22
Tribe Consolidated 54, Williamson County Home School 0
Waco Live Oak Classical 38, Abbott 20
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Afton Patton Springs vs. Loop, ccd.
CC Arlington Heights Christian vs. Fayette County HomeSchool, ccd.
Katy Pope John vs. Houston Lutheran North, ccd.
Saratoga West Hardin vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.
