PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Abilene 48, N. Richland Hills Richland 41

Aldine Davis 48, Aldine Nimitz 14

Alief Hastings 51, Alief Elsik 13

Allen 54, McKinney 14

Arlington 70, FW Trimble Tech 8

Arlington Bowie 42, North Crowley 36

Arlington Houston 35, FW Paschal 22

Arlington Lamar 52, Arlington Martin 11

Austin Vandegrift 36, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Austin Westlake 54, Kyle Lehman 0

Beaumont West Brook 55, Houston King 7

Belton 42, Killeen Shoemaker 20

Buda Hays 35, Austin Bowie 28

Cedar Hill 78, Waxahachie 28

Channelview 36, Deer Park 27

Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 7

Conroe 42, Klein Cain 27

Conroe Oak Ridge 49, Klein Forest 14

Converse Judson 47, San Marcos 7

Coppell 28, Irving MacArthur 21

Cypress Ranch 45, Cypress Lakes 14

Cypress Ridge 57, Houston Spring Woods 0

Dallas Skyline 55, Richardson Lake Highlands 44

Duncanville 56, Richardson Berkner 0

EP Coronado 46, Canutillo 0

EP Franklin 24, EP Chapin 13

Fort Bend Dulles 41, Fort Bend Austin 17

Fort Bend Ridge Point 30, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Friendswood 34, Texas City 14

Galena Park North Shore 55, La Porte 0

Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, South Garland 14

Garland Rowlett 33, North Garland 13

Hewitt Midway 57, Waco 7

Houston Bellaire 43, Houston Westbury 0

Houston Langham Creek 28, Bryan 14

Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Pearland Dawson 32

Humble Atascocita 77, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Humble Kingwood 19, Pasadena South Houston 0

Keller Fossil Ridge 14, Byron Nelson 9

Killeen 21, Killeen Harker Heights 0

Lake Travis 66, Austin High 21

Laredo United 39, Eagle Pass 20

League City Clear Creek 30, Clear Brook 27

League City Clear Springs 64, Clear Falls 27

Lewisville Flower Mound 35, Lewisville 27

Lewisville Hebron 40, Irving Nimitz 21

Longview 42, Rockwall 35

Lufkin 49, Willis 6

Manor 38, Pflugerville 7

McKinney Boyd 35, Dallas Jesuit 28

Mesquite 20, Mesquite Horn 17

Montgomery 46, Bryan Rudder 22

Odessa Permian 56, Los Fresnos 0

Pearland 28, Alief Taylor 0

Pflugerville Hendrickson 45, Leander 0

Plano 28, Plano West 14

Plano East 26, Prosper 14

PSJA North 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 29

Richardson 51, Dallas White 7

Richardson Pearce 56, Dallas Molina 14

Richmond George Ranch 48, Clute Brazoswood 14

Round Rock 51, Round Rock Westwood 42

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 35, Round Rock Stony Point 17

SA Johnson 56, SA Lee 16

SA Northside Brennan 27, SA Northside Brandeis 20

SA Northside Jay 39, SA Northside Holmes 28

SA Reagan 35, SA Churchill 14

SA Southwest 42, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 0

SA Wagner 69, SA Edison 0

San Angelo Central 26, Weatherford 21

Smithson Valley 52, New Braunfels Canyon 33

South Grand Prairie 27, Mansfield 17

Southlake Carroll 58, Keller 37

Spring Westfield 41, Spring 14

The Woodlands 21, Klein Oak 19

Tyler 51, Texarkana Texas 13

Tyler Lee 42, Rockwall-Heath 31

Weslaco East 56, Donna North 6

Wolfforth Frenship 34, Canyon Randall 27

Wylie 50, Garland 7

CLASS 5A

Aledo 52, Everman 6

Amarillo Caprock 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 29

Azle 45, FW Arlington Heights 7

Barbers Hill 31, Dayton 28

Bastrop Cedar Creek 31, Brenham 26

Burleson Centennial 24, Midlothian 7

Canyon 55, Borger 6

Castroville Medina Valley 35, Boerne-Champion 34

CC Calallen 42, Floresville 17

CC Flour Bluff 28, CC Ray 13

CC King 34, CC Moody 19

Cedar Park 31, Leander Rouse 7

College Station 70, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Colleyville Heritage 47, Carrollton Smith 7

Crosby 42, Vidor 36, 3OT

Dallas Highland Park 56, Dallas Wilson 14

Denison 45, Princeton 20

Denton Ryan 48, Denton 7

Dumas 33, WF Rider 7

El Paso 28, EP Bowie 20

Ennis 14, Terrell 0

EP Andress 30, EP Austin 12

EP Del Valle 58, EP Hanks 14

EP Riverside 69, EP Cathedral 7

Frisco Independence 45, Frisco Liberty 10

Frisco Lone Star 10, Little Elm 7

Frisco Wakeland 49, Frisco Heritage 28

FW South Hills 41, Granbury 14

Georgetown East View 38, Marble Falls 14

Grapevine 63, Carrollton Creekview 21

Hereford 37, Plainview 0

Huntsville 27, A&M Consolidated 7

Hutto 78, Pflugerville Connally 14

Lancaster 50, Dallas Samuell 6

Laredo Martin 28, Eagle Pass Winn 15

Lewisville The Colony 49, Frisco Centennial 21

Longview Pine Tree 55, Hallsville 35

Lubbock Cooper 40, Clovis, N.M. 2

Lubbock Coronado 44, Lubbock 7

Lucas Lovejoy 48, Denton Braswell 17

Magnolia 61, Waller 28

Magnolia West 58, Tomball 28

Mansfield Legacy 27, Mansfield Timberview 22

Mansfield Summit 41, Grand Prairie 16

Manvel 69, Houston Northside 0

Marshall 47, Lindale 21

Mercedes 23, Edcouch-Elsa 16

Mission Memorial 55, Brownsville Porter 37

N. Richland Hills Birdville 59, Carrollton Turner 7

Nederland 21, Santa Fe 0

Pharr Valley View 38, Roma 7

Port Arthur Memorial 35, Galena Park 7

Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, Gregory-Portland 35

Port Neches-Groves 49, Baytown Lee 28

Rosenberg Lamar 65, Montgomery Lake Creek 21

Royse City 14, Forney 9

SA Alamo Heights 48, Uvalde 21

SA Burbank 27, SA Highlands 23

SA Houston 35, SA Lanier 6

Saginaw Boswell 25, FW Brewer 10

Sherman 59, McKinney North 21

Splendora 38, Liberty 35

Victoria East 51, CC Carroll 14

CLASS 4A

Andrews 72, Clint Mountain View 11

Anna 31, Paris North Lamar 21

Aransas Pass 28, Bishop 8

Argyle 69, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 13

Bay City 10, West Columbia 3

Boerne 42, Fredericksburg 35

Bridgeport 40, Gainesville 20

Brownwood 53, Abilene Wylie 21

Burkburnett 42, Vernon 34

Burnet 21, Sonora 6

CC West Oso 48, Bruni 0

Celina 50, Sanger 7

China Spring 37, Argyle Liberty Christian 16

Crystal City 16, Bandera 6

Cuero 43, Wharton 21

Dalhart 40, Friona 0

Dallas Carter 41, North Dallas 9

Fischer Canyon Lake 21, Blanco 14

Fort Stockton 31, Pecos 18

Gatesville 33, Lampasas 27

Geronimo Navarro 28, Giddings 7

Gladewater 39, Winnsboro 6

Glen Rose 70, Decatur 28

Gonzales 24, Hondo 14

Graham 35, Springtown 29

Hamshire-Fannett 49, Cleveland Tarkington 12

Henderson 41, Rusk 12

Hidalgo 10, Progreso 7

Hillsboro 37, Eustace 7

Houston Wheatley 33, Houston North Forest 28

Jasper 41, La Marque 6

Kaufman 28, Greenville 21

Kennedale 64, FW Castleberry 0

La Feria 21, Brownsville Rivera 14

La Vernia 28, Rockport-Fulton 21

Levelland 30, Bushland 17

Llano 27, San Angelo Lake View 7

Lorena 41, Fairfield 13

Lubbock Estacado 21, Wichita Falls 9

Midland Greenwood 65, Sweetwater 20

Mineral Wells 28, Iowa Park 20

Monahans 48, Lamesa 41

Navasota 41, Houston Furr 8

Needville 64, El Campo 41

Nevada Community 48, Venus 6

Pampa 23, Perryton 10

Paris 28, Melissa 25

Pearsall 26, SA St. Anthony 7

Pleasanton 35, Carrizo Springs 0

Port Isabel 37, Brownsville St. Joseph 0

Raymondville 45, Kingsville King 10

Rio Hondo 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 42

Salado 40, Waco Connally 35

Sealy 39, Fulshear 8

Seminole 33, Denver City 7

Silsbee 35, Lumberton 13

Smithville 42, Luling 7

Somerset 17, SA Southside 16

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 30, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 18

Stephenville 48, Georgetown 8

Sweeny 28, Bellville 14

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Tyler Chapel Hill 0

Van 49, Brownsboro 20

Waco La Vega 45, Midlothian Heritage 18

Waxahachie Life 49, Farmersville 14

West Orange-Stark 21, Bridge City 0

Zapata 37, Robstown 14

CLASS 3A

Amarillo River Road 38, Sanford-Fritch 24

Anahuac 21, Kirbyville 15

Boyd 35, Ponder 14

Brock 49, Pilot Point 18

Buna 30, Orangefield 14

CC London 21, Hebbronville 20

Cisco 36, Ballinger 8

Clifton 35, Godley 14

Colorado City 27, Clyde 26

Cooper 27, Pattonville Prairiland 14

Corrigan-Camden 39, Alto 26

Corsicana Mildred 37, Scurry-Rosser 21

Dublin 22, Breckenridge 21

Early 46, Hico 21

East Bernard 18, Van Vleck 13

Eastland 41, Jacksboro 27

Edna 41, Boling 13

Franklin 61, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0

George West 46, Lyford 8

Hardin 56, Warren 14

Henrietta 36, Callisburg 13

Idalou 62, Muleshoe 0

Jarrell 31, Lago Vista 15

Jefferson 62, New Boston 0

Lexington 42, Caldwell 27

Malakoff 21, Longview Spring Hill 10

Marion 26, Universal City Randolph 7

Mathis 25, Falfurrias 6

Mount Vernon 38, Hughes Springs 20

Natalia 27, Poteet 14

New London West Rusk 42, Mineola 21

Newton 51, Gilmer 31

Odem 42, Santa Rosa 14

Omaha Pewitt 30, Ore City 22

Pottsboro 38, Commerce 0

Rogers 24, Crawford 21

SA Cole 27, Karnes City 14

San Angelo Grape Creek 21, Coleman 3

Shallowater 58, Brownfield 8

Skidmore-Tynan 45, Runge 6

Slaton 16, Post 15

Sunnyvale 42, Dallas Madison 32

Taft 43, Monte Alto 0

Teague 28, Hempstead 25

Tolar 26, Willow Park Trinity 13

Tulia 58, Lubbock Christian 36

Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Brady 0

Van Alstyne 51, Emory Rains 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 35, Palacios 0

Wall 40, Big Spring 12

West 42, Grandview 41

Whitney 27, McGregor 7

Woodville 42, East Chambers 31

Yoakum 61, Sinton 27

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 45, Littlefield 0

Agua Dulce 54, Harlingen Marine Military 0

Alvord 68, Petrolia 0

Anson 52, Bangs 28

Archer City 27, Quanah 6

Ben Bolt 47, Premont 12

Benavides 20, Riviera Kaufer 6

Bogata Rivercrest 56, Maud 0

Bovina 32, Hale Center 13

Charlotte 33, Sabinal 32

Clarendon 22, Memphis 8

Cross Plains 21, Plains 7

Dawson 51, Ranger 8

Falls City 63, Nixon-Smiley 6

Farwell 28, Dimmitt 7

Floydada 44, Lubbock Roosevelt 6

Gladewater Union Grove 40, Mount Enterprise 29

Gorman 66, Lometa 20

Granger 21, Anderson-Shiro 6

Grapeland 41, Evadale 6

Gruver 79, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Hamilton 53, Goldthwaite 14

Hamlin 28, Stratford 14

Hawkins 22, Como-Pickton 7

Hawley 51, Windthorst 21

Holland 40, Hearne 32

Hull-Daisetta 36, Kountze 0

Iraan 25, Coahoma 20

Italy 44, Moody 12

La Pryor 48, Center Point 20

La Villa 14, Santa Maria 13

Linden-Kildare 57, Harleton 8

Louise 35, Stockdale 21

Lovelady 67, Burkeville 0

Mart 41, Refugio 8

Mason 42, Comanche 7

Mertzon Irion County 33, Olney 16

Milano 14, Thrall 13

Muenster 37, Valley View 6

Ralls 67, Booker 14

San Saba 44, Ingram Moore 6

Santo 29, Millsap 0

Seymour 24, Collinsville 14

Shamrock 40, Smyer 8

Shiner 21, Goliad 20

Stinnett West Texas 34, Spearman 28

Sundown 53, Tahoka 14

Sunray 12, Vega 7

Three Rivers 50, Kenedy 12

Wellington 44, Panhandle 14

Winters 40, Christoval 14

Wolfe City 54, Tioga 0

Yorktown 34, Flatonia 20

CLASS 1A

Amherst 34, Morton 20

Anton 68, O'Donnell 22

Aspermont 76, Lubbock All Saints 28

Avalon 58, Mount Calm 0

Balmorhea 66, Grandfalls-Royalty 20

Blackwell 64, Hermleigh 35

Blanket 81, Gordon 53

Brackett 32, Rocksprings 17

Coolidge 56, McDade 0

Crowell 36, Claude 22

Garden City 54, Rankin 8

Groom 60, Turkey Valley 40

Happy 52, Silverton 6

High Island 50, Chester 0

Iredell 72, Granbury North Central 8

Jayton 58, Trent 0

Jonesboro 63, Temple Holy Trinity 34

Knox City 84, Bryson 38

Kopperl 24, Gustine 20

Lamesa Klondike 28, Imperial Buena Vista 26

Lazbuddie 36, Hedley 0

Lenorah Grady 58, Westbrook 8

Matador Motley County 86, Paducah 60

McLean 64, Lefors 0

Meadow 44, Hart 36

Miami 48, Higgins 0

Newcastle 70, Forestburg 13

Petersburg 53, Kress 6

Richland Springs 71, Evant 22

Rochelle 68, Rising Star 18

Roscoe Highland 62, Robert Lee 14

Rotan 64, Lueders-Avoca 14

Santa Anna 54, Mullin 46

Spur 66, Ropesville Ropes 50

Sterling City 50, Bronte 0

Strawn 54, Milford 46

Trinidad 32, UME Prep 16

Veribest 39, Valera Panther Creek 19

Water Valley 93, Eden 47

Whitharral 54, Southland 0

Zephyr 55, May 54

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Beaumont Legacy Christian 33, Pineland West Sabine 27

Bellaire Episcopal 41, Dallas Greenhill 2

Boerne Geneva 61, SA Christian 48

Bryan Brazos Christian 27, Somerville 6

Bulverde Bracken 55, Marble Falls Faith 0

CC John Paul 37, Freer 16

Cedar Park Summit 46, Buckholts 0

Dallas Bishop Dunne 52, FW All Saints 7

Dallas Bishop Lynch 56, International-Broward, Fla. 0

Dallas Christian 54, Kemp 14

Dallas First Baptist 40, Midland Trinity 0

Dallas Lutheran 52, Denton Calvary 6

FW Country Day 36, FW Southwest Christian 6

FW Nolan 59, Dallas Lincoln 0

Galveston O'Connell 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 8

Houston Kinkaid 35, Dallas Episcopal 10

Houston Second Baptist 63, KIPP Generations 0

Houston Westbury Christian 15, Houston Christian 7

John Cooper 42, Irving Cistercian 35

Midland Christian 33, Fort Worth Christian 27

Plano Prestonwood 57, Houston St. Pius X 48

SA Antonian 28, Beeville Jones 14

SA Central Catholic 14, Devine 13

SA Holy Cross 44, Austin St. Michael 0

SA St. Gerard 14, San Marcos Baptist Academy 6

Seguin Lifegate 68, Austin Royals 48

Temple Central Texas 54, Kennedale Fellowship 0

Tomball Concordia 29, Huffman Hargrave 12

Victoria St. Joseph 38, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 34

Waco Reicher 37, Arlington Grace Prep 35

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Angleton 14

Azle Christian School 53, FW Covenant Classical 6

Beaumont United 45, Baytown Sterling 0

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 35, Alba-Golden 7

Casady , Okla. 19, Arlington Oakridge 17

Cypress Community Christian 38, Beaumont Kelly 12

Frisco Memorial 45, Frisco Lebanon Trail 40

Houston Heights 62, Houston MSTC 0

Houston The Village 21, Fort Bend Christian 9

Irving Faustina Academy 69, Greenville Christian 21

Katy Tompkins 15, Katy Seven Lakes 10

Leander Glenn 62, Elgin 29

Logos Prep 57, Victoria Faith 12

Maryland School for the Deaf , Md. 27, Austin TSD 20

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 57, Irving Universal 0

SA Atonement 46, SA River City 0

Spring Branch Living Rock 46, Prairie Lea 0

Spring Providence Classical 67, Bryan Allen Academy 22

Tribe Consolidated 54, Williamson County Home School 0

Waco Live Oak Classical 38, Abbott 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Afton Patton Springs vs. Loop, ccd.

CC Arlington Heights Christian vs. Fayette County HomeSchool, ccd.

Katy Pope John vs. Houston Lutheran North, ccd.

Saratoga West Hardin vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/