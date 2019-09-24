GOP ethics complaint against Democratic senator dismissed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint accusing a state senator of conflict of interest for voting on legislation sought by her employer.

The commission voted 5-1 Tuesday there was no probable cause to believe Democratic Sen. Valarie Lawson violated the ethics code.

The state Republican Party lodged the complaint. It said Lawson, as the paid vice president of the National Education Association of Rhode Island, should have recused herself from voting on legislation to lock in financial terms of expired teacher and municipal employee contracts until new contracts are reached.

Lawson, of East Providence, said she followed guidance of ethics commission staff.

The legislature passed the measure and it was signed into law.

The commission found the union, as an entity, wasn't financially impacted by it.