George Washington University to end fixed undergrad tuition

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University has announced that it plans to phase out fixed tuition for incoming on-campus undergraduate students.

WTOP-FM reports the school will start setting tuition rates on an annual basis starting fall 2020. A school statement released Monday says that a review of "the undergraduate experience" led the university to decide the fixed tuition program isn't realizing "the potential envisioned." The statement doesn't provide further detail on what school officials initially envisioned the program would do or how it falls short of that vision.

It says nixed program will lead to an increase in available funds for improving the "student experience." The school says it will take into account any changes in attendance cost when reviewing need-based financial aid packages.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com