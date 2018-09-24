Georgia elementary school closed for norovirus outbreak

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — An elementary school in Georgia is closed because of an apparent norovirus outbreak.

News outlets reported that Honey Creek Elementary School in Conyers was closed Monday because of outbreak of students suffering from vomiting and diarrhea.

Principal Susan Norton said the school is working closely with the Rockdale County Health Department to find out what caused the illness.

The school plans to reopen Tuesday. Parents are being asked to keep sick children home until they are free from vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours without medication.

Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Most people get better in one or two days.

Infected individuals can easily spread the illness to others through food, drinks, and surfaces.