Georgia military school gets $1M for athletic upgrades

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A private Georgia military school says it will use a $1 million donation to improve its athletic facilities.

The Gainesville Times reports Riverside Military Academy received the money from an anonymous donor. Vice President for Advancement Ellen DeFoor says the donor has no personal connection to the school, but supports its mission.

The school’s students are all male in grades 7-12.

About 20% of the donation will be used to upgrade a stadium press box. The rest will be used for other projects including resurfacing tennis courts and installing lights around a soccer field.

Construction for the press box will begin this winter and is expected to be finished by summer. The work will include cabling to allow the school to livestream football games and other activities on the field.

