Georgia professor barred from campus amid complaints

ATLANTA (AP) — The University of Georgia has barred a longtime math professor from campus as investigators review several sexual misconduct complaints against him.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the university confirmed in a statement Friday that its Equal Opportunity Office is investigating the professor, William Kazez, who's been a faculty member at UGA for about three decades.

Decatur attorney Lisa Anderson says at least seven women — students and faculty — have come forward recently with complaints going back several years of unwanted touching, groping and sex acts by Kazez. Anderson represents two of the women who filed the complaints.

The university statement says Kazez has been banned from campus and isn't teaching while the investigation is underway.

An attorney representing Kazez told the newspaper Kazez denies "acting unlawfully" toward the students.

