Georgia superintendent accused of racist rant resigns

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia schools superintendent has resigned after being accused of using racist language in two recorded conversations and discriminating against a black employee.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Geye (pronounced GUY) Hamby submitted a short resignation letter to the Buford Board of Education on Friday, apologizing "for any actions that may have created adversity."

Hamby is named in a race-discrimination lawsuit filed by an employee who had worked for the district for nearly two decades before being fired in 2017. He was suspended after transcripts of the recordings emerged as part of the lawsuit Tuesday.

Hamby was among the state's highest-paid superintendents, earning a base salary of $308,000. He earned glowing reviews throughout his 12 years at the helm of Buford City Schools, where only 11 percent of students are black.

