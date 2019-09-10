https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/education/article/Georgia-universities-exempt-from-Kemp-cuts-seek-14429516.php
Georgia universities, exempt from Kemp cuts, seek more money
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's public universities could see overall state funding increase next year, despite guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp to trim budgets this year and next.
The state Board of Regents voted Tuesday to recommend a $75 million increase in the system's budget for the year that will begin next July, even while complying with %href_on(file:
View Comments