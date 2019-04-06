Gift to Kansas will fund professorship in military history

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to establish a new professorship focused on military history with a $500,000 gift from a 1972 graduate.

The university says in a news release that David Pittaway, of Naples, Florida, made the donation because he thinks history departments do not adequately acknowledge military history.

The gift will be placed in an endowed fund account, which will ensure permanent funding for the professorship.

The first recipient of the professorship is history professor Adrian Lewis, who is a retired U.S. soldier.

Pittaway, originally from Kansas City, Kansas, is vice chairman, senior managing director and chief compliance officer of the private equity investment firm Castle Harlan in New York City.

Pittaway previously donated to the university to create the David B. Pittaway Director of Debate professorships.