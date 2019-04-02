Glenville State College President Pellett leaving June 30

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — The president of Glenville State College is leaving the post this year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports President Tracy Pellett is resigning effective June 30.

The school's Board of Governors voted Nov. 7 to extend Pellett's contract for a year, but Vice Chairman Tim Butcher said Pellett never signed the extension.

Pellett wrote in an email Monday that he appreciated the offer but decided not to take it. He said he is seeking a position "with a more comprehensive institution that has greater academic, organizational, and financial support to meaningfully impact student success."

After the board offered the extension, the school's Faculty Senate held a no-confidence vote in Pellett. About 59% of full-time faculty expressed no-confidence, 33% expressed confidence and 8% abstained.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.