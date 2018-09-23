Glickman to receive Kansas State honorary doctorate

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University plans to give former Kansas congressman and U.S. secretary of agriculture Dan Glickman an honorary doctorate.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Glickman will receive the doctorate during fall commencement Dec. 7 in Bramlage Coliseum.

Glickman represented the state's 4th Congressional District from 1977 to 1995. He was appointed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture in 1995 and served until 2001.

Since leaving his cabinet post, Glickman has remained active in several organizations involved with agriculture, public health and others.

Information from: The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury, http://www.themercury.com