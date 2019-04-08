Gov. Holcomb to deliver Ball State commencement address

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to become the first Indiana governor to deliver a spring commencement speech at Ball State University.

The Republican governor will speak at the Muncie campus' Arts Terrace during the May 4 commencement.

Holcomb says he's excited "to celebrate this major milestone" with the graduating class during Ball State's centennial year.

School officials say Holcomb's address will be the first time an Indiana governor has given a spring commencement address at Ball State while in office.

Although Holcomb is a graduate of southeastern Indiana's Hanover College, his wife, Janet, is a Ball State graduate and a longtime supporter. She grew up on a horse farm near Muncie.

She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in fine arts from Ball State.