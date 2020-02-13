Governor and attorney general call for new gun control laws

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's Democratic governor and attorney general pushed state lawmakers to pass a group of bills they feel will help curb gun violence.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Peter Neronha said Thursday they're supporting eight gun control bills.

Four of the bills have already been introduced this legislative session. They would ban military-style assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and 3D-printed guns and so-called ghost guns that are untraceable. The legislation also requires gun sellers to send firearm purchase applications to police departments where the buyer lives, not just where the gun is purchased.

Raimondo and Neronha have asked General Assembly leaders to introduce four other bills. Those measures would ban guns in schools, prohibit purchasing a gun for someone else in what’s known as a “straw purchase,” require the safe storage of firearms and ban carrying loaded shotguns and rifles on public roads.

The prohibition on carrying long guns is in response to a gun-rights rally in January in Virginia, where the governor imposed a temporary weapons ban to prevent activists from bringing firearms to the Capitol grounds. The Rhode Island proposal includes exemptions for law enforcement and hunters.

Proposed bans on military-style assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and guns in schools stalled in Rhode Island last year, with state Democratic House and Senate leaders saying they weren’t convinced the changes are necessary.

The Senate passed the bill in January to ban 3D guns. The House passed the bill last week to send firearm purchase applications to hometown police departments, a change that was proposed in the wake of a shooting at an affordable housing complex in Westerly in December. The gunman purchased his gun in Richmond. There are no gun shops in Westerly.