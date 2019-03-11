https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/education/article/Governor-to-deliver-commencement-address-at-U-of-13678537.php
Governor to deliver commencement address at U of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to deliver the spring commencement address for the University of Michigan.
The Ann Arbor News reports that Whitmer, a Democrat who is a graduate of rival Michigan State University, plans to give the May 4 address at Michigan Stadium.
It's common for Michigan governors to speak at the University of Michigan's commencement. The newspaper reports she's the sixth sitting governor to deliver a commencement address for the school in the past 40 years.
