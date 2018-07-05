Group: Tennessee school graduation shouldn't have had prayer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The Freedom From Religion Foundation is telling a Tennessee school district that a high school graduation should not have begun with prayer.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , a letter from Freedom From Religion Foundation legal fellow Christropher Line accused Catoosa County Schools of unconstitutionally allowing prayer at Ringgold High School's ceremony in May.

Line says it's the sixth letter the organization has sent the district since 2013.

In response, schools superintendent Denia Reese said graduation ceremonies are planned and led by students. Reese said the district's attorney will respond to Freedom From Religion Foundation if and when a complaint is received, and explain how students can keep developing graduation programs and lead ceremonies.

