Gucci launches diversity US scholarship program

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, models wear creations for Gucci women's Spring-Summer 2016 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy. Italian fashion house Gucci is launching $1.5 million in U.S. university scholarships aimed at reaching students who are ''traditionally underrepresented'' in the fashion industry. The scholarship program is part of Gucci's multi-pronged response to the uproar over an $890 sweater that resembled blackface. less FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, models wear creations for Gucci women's Spring-Summer 2016 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, Italy. Italian fashion house Gucci is ... more Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Gucci launches diversity US scholarship program 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MILAN (AP) — Italian fashion house Gucci is to offer $1.5 million in U.S. university scholarships to students who are "traditionally underrepresented" in the fashion industry.

The program forms part of Gucci's response to the uproar over its $890 sweater that resembled blackface.

Along with the scholarships of up to $20,000 per student for the 2020-21 academic year, Gucci is announcing $1 million in grants to community-based organizations focusing on education; social justice and equity; and art and culture. Grants run from $10,000 to $50,000 for one year.

Two scholarships will be awarded for design students in conjunction with the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Another 20-50 scholarships will be awarded to students aiming for fashion careers but with other specialties.

Applications for both programs opened on Monday.