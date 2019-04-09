Gun maker to ask Supreme Court to hear Newtown ruling appeal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting intends to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a Connecticut court ruling that reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit against the company filed by victims' relatives.

Remington notified the Connecticut Supreme Court of its plans to pursue an appeal with the nation's highest court, according to court documents filed Friday.

The Sandy Hook gunman used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012. A survivor and relatives of nine victims sued the Madison, North Carolina, gun maker.

A lower Connecticut court dismissed the lawsuit. The state Supreme Court ruled last month that Remington can be sued over how it marketed the rifle to the public.