Gym teacher charged with sexually assaulting female student

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school gym teacher and basketball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Michael Forgione was charged Thursday with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He turned himself in and was freed on $10,000 bond pending a court appearance scheduled for next Thursday.

The 49-year-old Forgione is a gym teacher at Wolcott High School and girls' basketball coach at Southington High School.

Police received a complaint from a female student in May and Forgione was suspended with pay. He was charged once the law enforcement investigation concluded.

Forgione's attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, tells The Republican American his client is "100% not guilty."

He says the student accused Forgione of touching her in class, but his client denies any contact with the student.