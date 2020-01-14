Hall high students fundraising for The Thirst Project

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Students at Hall High School are holding a fundraiser to benefit the Thirst Project, a nonprofit that works to help others gain access to safe, clean drinking water.

To educate the rest of the school, those who organized the fundraiser welcomed a representative from the Thirst Project to the school on Human Rights Day for a presentation.

Kellen Brewer, a student activation coordinator with the Thirst Project, spoke at length about the work that the nonprofit does.

“Water insecurity effects other issues of human rights,” Brewer said. “Not having access to clean water is a big issue and effects things like economic development, gender equality, and education. It’s about creating awareness for the students about the global water crisis and challenging them to take action.”

Brewer said the Thirst Project can be a resource for the students who are holding the fundraiser.

“We want to spotlight them,” Brewer said. “We can be a resource to help them answer questions and provide them with the foundation so then they can go off and educate their greater community. It’s that peer to peer education that is super important."

Brewer said 100 percent of the money they receive from the students and the school community will go toward the implementation of a fresh water well in the Kingdom of Eswatini, where the Thirst Project has a presence.

When Brewer got in front of the auditorium full of high school students, he made clear that it’s important to care about global issues like this one.

“You may be thinking this is a perfect time to kick your head back and go to sleep,” Brewer said. “Please do not do that. When I was in high school, everyone thought apathy was cool. No. We’re changing that. Sympathy is way cooler than apathy.”

Using his own experience of learning about the Thirst Project in high school, Brewer began to explain how he became interested in the nonprofit.

“It was like being in a bubble,” Brewer said. “Maybe some of you guys feel the same way right now, where you spend most of your lives in the city where you were born. For me, that was the case. It was like being in a bubble. I didn’t always think about bigger issues. I was pretty focused on my immediate community.”

Brewer credits the Thirst Project as what opened him up to the world. He shared some jarring information with the students about the world he said he didn’t want them to forget.

“Right now, it’s almost 2020, and we live in a world... with crazy technology advances,” Brewer said. “We’ve been to space. Think about all we’ve done as a human species. But we still live on a planet where over 600 million people don’t have access to basic, clean, safe drinking water.”

That’s nearly twice the population of the United States, Brewer said.

“They don’t have access to safe, clean water,” Brewer said. “That’s a foundational piece for life and development.”

Brewer, after asking students to think about all of their uses of water in a day, showed the students a five gallon jug of water. Then, he said the average person uses around 100 gallons of water a day. That jug, he said, wouldn’t be nearly enough. But for some, that five gallon jug is all they have, though the problems don’t stop there.

“On top of that, imagine if the water you did have access to was so dirty and full of parasites and bacteria that it continuously made you and your family sick, or even threatened to kill you,” Brewer said. “That’s the reality of the water crisis.”

Brewer explained other issues, including the fact that women and young children have to walk miles to collect water, and how it can bring forth further injuries and diseases. He even challenged a student to try his hand at transferring that five gallon jug of water a short distance, just to show how hard it would be to carry it for miles.

The presentation concluded with Brewer showing the students what their donations will help with, and that’s the construction of a fresh water well.

“This is a real issue affecting real lives,” Brewer said. “Women and children every single day don’t have access to clean water.”

Online: https://bit.ly/2NmwL9Y