Hawaii volleyball coach accused of sexual misconduct

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A nonprofit organization that investigates sexual misconduct for the U.S. Olympic Committee is looking into allegations against University of Hawaii men's volleyball coach Charlie Wade.

Wade has been accused of sexual misconduct with a former female player.

The University of Hawaii said Thursday it takes allegations of misconduct seriously and is reviewing the matter. The statement says Wade strongly denies any misconduct.

The Orange County Register reports the nonprofit — the U.S. Center for SafeSport — suspended Wade in September pending the investigation's outcome. The newspaper cited documents from the organization and from USA Volleyball, the national governing body for U.S. volleyball.

People suspended by SafeSport can continue to coach college teams since NCAA events don't fall under the authority of the nonprofit, the Olympic Committee or USA Volleyball.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com