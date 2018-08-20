High school closed Monday as officials await tests results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A spokeswoman says a West Virginia high school will be closed on a county's first day of school as school officials wait for results of air quality testing for mold in several rooms in the school.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Capital High School in Charleston will be closed on Kanawha County's first day of school Monday. Communications Director Briana Warner says the school's teachers and staff shouldn't report Monday.

Warner says the rooms weren't a part of the rooms that were initially cleaned and tested for mold last week. Warner said last week that elevated mold continued to be detected in six classrooms after cleaning at the high school.

Warner says the rooms were added last week to the list of rooms that are being cleaned and tested.